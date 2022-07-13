Garcia allowed a run on one hit and three walks while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Garcia probably deserved a win Tuesday, but Phil Maton and Rafael Montero allowed the Angels to pull even in the seventh inning. With the no-decision, Garcia's four-start win streak came to an end despite a quality start in one of his best outings of the season. The right-hander has a 3.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 94:25 K:BB through 88.2 innings in 16 outings overall. With the Astros currently using a six-man rotation, this was likely Garcia's last start before the All-Star break.