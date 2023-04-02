Garcia (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out four.

Garcia allowed just a solo homer through five frames, but he returned for the sixth inning and loaded the bases without recording an out, with two of those runners coming around to score. The right-hander generated 13 swinging strikes but was hit hard at times, giving up five extra-base hits. Garcia will look to rebound his next time out, which tentatively projects to come Saturday at Minnesota.