Garcia gave up three runs on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 4.2 innings in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Yankees. He did not factor in the decision.

Garcia was fairly effective at limiting baserunners, but Giancarlo Stanton took him deep for a two-run home run in the third inning and then followed up with an RBI double in the fifth. The 24-year-old Garcia still showed some promise, notching at least six strikeouts for the fourth time this season. He has a 3.28 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB in 24.2 innings overall. Jake Odorizzi (forearm) is headed on a rehab assignment, so Garcia tentatively lines up for one more turn in the rotation next week versus the Angels.