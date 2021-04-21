Garcia (0-1) was charged with the loss against Colorado on Tuesday despite giving up two earned runs across 5.2 innings. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out six.

The right-hander averaged 65 pitches over his first two outings this season, so he had no issue absorbing 5.2 frames on 84 pitches against the Rockies. Garcia held Colorado scoreless until a two-out double off the bat of C.J. Cron in the sixth inning chased him from the game. He was impressive overall, however, inducing 14 swinging strikes and allowing only three hits. Garcia will likely return to a long-relief role moving forward, but he showed well enough Tuesday to remain a rotation candidate for Houston if the need arises.