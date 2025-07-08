Garcia (elbow) struck out four and allowed one earned run on one hit and no walks over two innings in his rehab start Monday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Monday's outing marked Garcia's first official game action since July 4, 2024, when he made his second of two rehab starts last season after completing his recovery from May 2023 Tommy John surgery. He was shut down soon thereafter due to recurring soreness in his surgically repaired elbow, and though he appeared to be fully healthy to begin spring training, Garcia was shut down again when he was diagnosed with inflammation in the elbow. Garcia has steered clear of setbacks since he resumed his throwing program in late April, and he's now finally reached the final phase of his recovery. While he opened his rehab assignment on a positive note by retiring six of the seven batters he faced, Garcia will likely need the entirety of the 30-day rehab window to get fully stretched out for a traditional starting role before he returns from the 60-day injured list. Garcia owns an excellent 3.53 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 352 career innings in the majors, but he'll likely need to perform well during his rehab assignment in order for Houston to open up a spot for him in the rotation.