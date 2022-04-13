Garcia received a no-decision in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Arizona, allowing two hits and two walks with one strikeout in four innings.

Garcia was cruising against a weak Diamondbacks lineup, but manager Dusty Baker opted to play it safe with the young righty and remove him before facing the lineup for a third time. After 173 combined innings last season, the 25-year-old's workload could be limited early, leading to more short starts, though he should be a producer in the strikeout department as he averaged more than one per inning in 2021. He's slated to toe the rubber against the Angels on Monday for his next start.

