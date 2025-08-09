Garcia (elbow) threw four scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out seven in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

This was Garcia's sixth rehab outing and marked the first time he's pitched beyond the third inning. He ramped up to 59 pitches, with manager Joe Espada calling the outing encouraging. Garcia still isn't likely to be activated for his next turn through the rotation, but he appears to be progressing well in his recovery.