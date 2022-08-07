Garcia (8-8) gave up four earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings to take the loss in a 4-1 defeat to the Guardians on Saturday.

All of the trouble came in the first two innings for Garcia, as he gave up four runs before getting six outs. The 25-year-old right-hander then settled into a groove by striking out the side in the third and making it through six without giving up another run. Garcia's ERA has been drifting higher ever since June, and it is now up to 3.93 after being handed his eighth loss of the season. Garcia will look to reverse this trend in a favorable matchup next week at home against the Athletics.