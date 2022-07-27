Garcia (8-6) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven in 5.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Athletics.

Five of the eight baserunners Garcia allowed came in the third inning, and Chad Pinder tagged him for a grand slam in that frame. This was the 17th homer allowed by Garcia in 18 starts this year -- he allowed 19 long balls in 30 outings last year. Despite the extra trouble with homers, the right-hander has a solid 3.81 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 107:31 K:BB through 99.1 innings this year. He's tentatively on track for a home start versus the slumping Red Sox next week, though it's possible Garcia moves up a day if Jake Odorizzi (finger) can't make his next scheduled start versus Seattle.