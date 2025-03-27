The Astros placed Garcia (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Manager Joe Espada said the team got "decent news" from the first opinion on Garcia's right elbow, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports. However, the medical staff and Garcia are still awaiting the results of a second opinion before a decision is made on how to proceed. Garcia was pulled off his throwing program last week after experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired elbow.