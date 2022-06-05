Garcia (3-4) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts in seven innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Royals.

Garcia was out-dueled by Kris Bubic, and the Astros' offense mustered just five hits and five walks in the contest. Despite taking his third loss in his last four starts, Garcia has logged quality starts in consecutive outings for the second time this year. He's pitched to a strong 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB across 55.2 innings in 10 appearances. The 25-year-old is projected for a favorable home start versus the Marlins next week.