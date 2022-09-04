Garcia didn't factor in the decision against the Angels on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

Garcia and the Astros held a 1-0 lead over opposing starter Shohei Ohtani through six innings, but Los Angeles tied the score on a single, walk and sacrifice fly in the seventh. That was the only run Garcia gave up in the contest, but it was enough to prevent him from picking up his fourth straight win. Despite the no-decision, it was the right-hander's first quality start in over a month and the first time he's surrendered less than two runs since a July 12 outing against the Angels. Garcia has recorded a 3.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 139:42 K:BB over 135.1 innings on the campaign.