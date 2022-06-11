Garcia (3-5) took the loss Friday as the Astros were downed 7-4 by the Marlins, coughing up five runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The whiffs helped salvage some fantasy value, but this was still Garcia's worst start of the year and his fourth loss in his last five outings. The 25-year-old has a 4.44 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 26.1 innings over that stretch, but his biggest issue has been keeping the ball in the yard -- he's served up six homers in those five starts for a 2.1 HR/9.