Garcia (elbow) made the fifth start of his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Sugar Land, striking out two batters over 2.2 innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks.

Following stops in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Single-A Fayetteville and Double-A Corpus Christi, Garcia moved up to the Astros' top affiliate for his most recent appearance. The Astros have been having Garcia build up slowly following his May 2023 Tommy John surgery and his subsequent elbow-related setbacks, as he has yet to hit the three-inning mark in any of his rehab outings and reached 50 pitches for the first time Friday. The right-hander's 30-day rehab window will come to a close later this week, but because he won't be fully stretched out by then, the Astros could opt to extend his assignment if they intend to bring him back from the 60-day injured list as a starter rather than a reliever.