Garcia (elbow threw a live bullpen session Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Joe Espada said Saturday that Garcia will begin a minor-league rehab assignment should the right-hander respond well to Saturday's session. Garcia is in the latter stages of his recovery from Tommy John Surgery in May of 2023. In his last full season in 2022 with the Astros, Garcia went 15-8 over 28 starts with a 3.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 157:47 K:BB across 157.1 innings.