Garcia was added to the Astros' roster for the upcoming series against the Athletics, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The Astros adjusted their roster balance slightly, dropping bench infielder Jack Mayfield in favor of another reliever in Garcia. The 23-year-old righty cruised to a 2.92 ERA in his 12.1-inning debut this season, though he was helped by a .182 BABIP, and his 18.4 percent strikeout rate wasn't particularly impressive.