Garcia (6-5) allowed four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings as he was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Orioles.

Garcia struggled off the bat after he walked three guys and allowed two hits in the first, which amounted to all four runs he surrendered. The 24-year-old was able to settle in thereafter, allowing just a base hit over the other three innings he pitched. His four earned runs were the most he's let up all year and Wednesday was the first time he's walked over two batters since April 20. Garcia has still been impressive for a majority of the season and now owns a 3.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 90:27 K:BB over 80.1 innings. He lines up for a meeting against the Athletics at the beginning of next week.