Garcia allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one over 3.1 innings in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.

Garcia missed time during spring training while under quarantine, so he wasn't as built up as a normal starter might be, but the Astros were hoping to get five innings. Instead, he became their third starter in the last four games who failed to finish the fifth inning. With four days off over the next 13 days, the Astros can get by with four starters for a stretch, allowing Garcia to build up his pitch count in bullpen sessions.