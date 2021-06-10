Garcia (illness) is slated to start Saturday's game against the Twins, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
After Garcia's last start Sunday against the Blue Jays, manager Dusty Baker acknowledged that the right-hander was battling an illness during the outing, but there was never any real concern about his ability to make his next through the rotation. Even while pitching at less than 100 percent, Garcia continued to impress versus a talented lineup, limiting the Blue Jays to one run over six innings en route to capturing his fifth win in as many starts. He'll be seeking a fourth straight quality start when he returns to the mound Saturday.
More News
-
Astros' Luis Garcia: Wins fifth straight despite illness•
-
Astros' Luis Garcia: Superb in fourth win•
-
Astros' Luis Garcia: Stifles Dodgers for third win•
-
Astros' Luis Garcia: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Astros' Luis Garcia: Tosses five strong innings•
-
Astros' Luis Garcia: Runs into sixth-inning trouble•