Astros manager Dusty Baker said Garcia would start Thursday's series finale against the Mariners, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Garcia will be returning to the mound on three days' rest after he made a 26-pitch relief appearance in Sunday's loss to the Angels. With that in mind, Garcia likely won't be asked to work deep into Thursday's start as he steps into the rotation spot that belonged to the injured Jake Odorizzi (forearm). Garcia may be serving as little more than a glorified opener for Kent Emanuel, who will be available to pitch after covering 8.2 innings of long relief last Saturday following Odorizzi's early departure.