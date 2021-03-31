Astros manager Dusty Baker named Garcia the team's fifth starter Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Jake Odorizzi (conditioning) will join the Astros' starting rotation at some point, but he isn't expected to debut until at least mid-April as he continues to build up after a late start to camp. As a result, Garcia will serve as a starter to begin the regular season while Brandon Bielak takes on a bullpen role. Garcia made two appearances (one start) for Houston this spring and posted a 7.94 ERA and 1.94 WHIP in 5.2 innings. He should make his season debut against the Angels on Monday.