Garcia (3-1) earned the win and struck out nine in five scoreless innings, allowing five hits and two walks in a 5-0 victory in Minnesota.

Garcia allowed at least one baserunner in each inning but held the Twins scoreless in large part due to his nine punchouts. Even though it was his second-shortest start of the season, his 95 pitches thrown were a season-high. The 25-year-old has recorded nine strikeouts and two walks in consecutive games and has a 37:9 K:BB for the season. Through six starts he has an excellent 2.94 ERA and 0.95 WHIP.