Garcia did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over four innings in a 9-6 loss to the Twins. He struck out four.

Kyle Farmer touched Garcia up for a three-run homer in the second inning. It goes down as another disappointing outing for Garcia after he allowed three runs on seven hits -- including a home run -- over five innings against the White Sox in his season debut. He's had to change his setup and delivery with the new rules in MLB, but even so, the results have been rather surprising (7.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP). The right-hander will get time to right the ship.