Garcia won't take his turn in the rotation Sunday against the Rangers, as Framber Valdez is slated to make the start instead, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

According to McTaggart , Garcia isn't dealing with an injury, but Houston wants Valdez to start the series finale instead. It's not clear if that means Garcia will pitch in Toronto on Tuesday for what had been expected to be Valdez's next turn on the mound.