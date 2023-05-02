Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Giants that there's no timetable for when Garcia (elbow) will be ready to return, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Baker also said that the team doesn't have a plan as of yet for who will replace Garcia in the rotation while he's on the shelf. The Astros won't need a fifth starter until May 9, so it's possible the team will go with a four-man rotation until making a decision. Garcia will be out at least two weeks while dealing with elbow discomfort, and a more concrete timetable should be presented after the results of his MRI are available.