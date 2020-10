Garcia will be the opener for Game 5 of the ALCS against the Rays on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros don't anticipate Garcia making it through the lineup more than once. The 23-year-old jumped all the way from High-A to the majors this season and held his own in 12.1 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, though his 9:5 K:BB was unimpressive.