Garcia allowed a hit and two walks over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Wednesday. He struck out four.

Garcia's first major-league start can be considered mostly successful -- it was the Astros' bullpen that denied him the win Wednesday. He's allowed just one run, two hits and five walks over his first 9.1 innings. Garcia will likely get another turn in the rotation, which is expected to be next Wednesday versus the Rangers.