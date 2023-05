The Astros placed Garcia on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow discomfort, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Garcia was pulled from his last start Monday just eight pitches into the game. The 26-year-old righty is scheduled to undergo an MRI Tuesday evening, but the team apparently feels his injury is significant enough to warrant a trip to the injured list anyway. Matt Gage was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.