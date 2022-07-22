Garcia (8-5) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings to earn the win in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Garcia was touched up for a two-run home run by Gleyber Torres but was otherwise able to limit the Yankees' offense. Garcia got 13 of his 15 outs combined between groundballs and strikeouts to turn in his second consecutive quality start. Though he's surrendered five earned runs twice in his last seven outings, Garcia has allowed two or fewer earned runs four times in that same span. For the season, Garcia owns a 3.65 ERA and a 100:27 K:BB across 93.2 frames.