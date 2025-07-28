Astros' Luis Garcia: Ramps up to 46 pitches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (elbow) threw 2.1 scoreless innings in a rehab outing with Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday.
Garcia made his fourth total rehab appearance and first at Double-A. He was originally scheduled to pitch Sunday but had his outing moved up a day and managed to record an additional out relative to his first three outings. Garcia has looked sharp across the entirety of his rehab assignment, throwing a total of 8.1 innings while allowing one earned run and maintaining a 12:1 K:BB. However, he'll likely need to prove he can pitch deeper into games before he is activated from the injured list.
