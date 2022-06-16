Garcia (4-5) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out nine across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against Kansas City.

Garcia's only earned run came on a solo home run by Corey Seager, though he committed the error responsible for his unearned run. Garcia recorded nine strikeouts for the third time this season, and he backed that with an impressive 19 swinging strikes on 92 total pitches. He has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his 12 starts on the season, which has helped him maintain a 3.41 ERA across 66 innings.