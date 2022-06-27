The Astros elected to push Garcia back in their pitching schedule, with the right-hander now in line to make his next start Thursday against the Yankees in Houston rather than Tuesday against the Mets in New York, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though Garcia will be trading a road start for a home start, fantasy managers likely would have preferred that the 25-year-old stayed on the schedule for Tuesday, as he would have lined up for a two-start week. The two step is now likely to fall to Framber Valdez, who will take the hill for the series opener versus the Mets.