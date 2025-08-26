Garcia struck out six and allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks across 4.1 innings in a rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Corpus Christi.

Through his first seven rehab starts across stops with four different affiliates, Garcia accrued a 2.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB in 19.2 innings, but he may have taken a step back Tuesday in his bid for a return from the 60-day injured list. Though Garcia was able to get stretched out to 84 pitches, he lacked command while giving up three extra-base hits -- including two home runs -- and generating just three groundouts. On Saturday, manager Joe Espada told MLB.com that the Astros were still deciding on Garcia's next steps, but since Houston isn't listing him among its starters for its three-game series with Colorado to begin the week, the right-hander is presumably headed for another rehab outing.