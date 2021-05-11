Garcia allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Angels.

The Astros' batters squandered opportunities early on, but they built a 5-1 lead entering the sixth inning before the wheels came off. Garcia was cruising until he gave up back-to-back home runs, off cutters that didn't cut, to Jared Walsh and Justin Upton, two outs shy of what would have been his first quality start. Brandon Bielak, who hadn't thrown in six days, relieved Garcia and did not pitch well, eliminating the possibility of a win for Garcia. He's been the rotation fill-in for Jake Odorizzi (forearm), who is scheduled to throw to hitters Wednesday and could miss another two or three starts. Garcia is next scheduled to throw Saturday at home against Texas.