Garcia allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out two in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

Garcia was needed early when starter Lance McCullers left the game after just 18 pitches. His contract was selected by the Astros a week ago, and this was the 23-year-old's MLB debut. Garcia's name has been bandied about as a fill-in or replacement starter, as Brandon Bielak has struggled in the rotation and with two doubleheaders coming up in the next four days. His work Friday -- 66 pitches -- precludes him from throwing this weekend, but he could be ready for next Tuesday's doubleheader in Oakland.