The Astros transferred Garcia to the 60-day injured list Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Garcia was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right elbow discomfort, so Garcia will be ineligible to return in 2025 after Friday's move. Specifics regarding the right-hander's injury are unclear at this point, but he'll have a full offseason to recover. AJ Blubaugh is the leading candidate to fill Garcia's spot in the rotation the rest of the way.