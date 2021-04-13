Garcia allowed two hits and one walk while striking out seven over 4.1 scoreless innings of relief in Monday's 6-2 loss to Detroit.

This was the second appearance of the season for Garcia, who started a game April 5, but off-days since then obviated the need for a fifth starter. He may transition into a relief role going forward. With Jake Odorizzi ready to make his season debut Tuesday and more off days ahead, a fifth starter won't be needed until April 24. At that point, Cristian Javier, who is at the alternate camp for work, could rejoin the rotation.