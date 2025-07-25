Garcia (elbow) struck out two over two perfect innings in his latest rehab start Saturday for Single-A Fayetteville.

After making his first two rehab starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Garcia reported to a full-season affiliate last weekend for the first time during his minor-league assignment. The Astros have been easing Garcia along conservatively during his assignment, as he's now covered exactly two innings in each of his three starts while giving up one earned run and posting a 9:0 K:BB. Per MLB.com, Garcia is slated to make his fourth start Sunday with Double-A Corpus Christi, though it's unclear if the Astros plan on having him push up his workload from two innings.