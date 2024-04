The Astros transferred Garcia (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Garcia isn't expected to return to the Astros until midseason after undergoing Tommy John surgery last May, so his move to the 60-day IL doesn't affect his timeline at all. He will temporarily give up his spot on the 40-man roster to make room for Cooper Hummel, who was claimed off waivers from the Giants in a corresponding move.