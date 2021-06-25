Garcia (6-4) earned the win Thursday after holding the Tigers to two runs on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out five across seven innings.

Doubles proved to be the enemy this time, allowing each of Garcia's runs to score. The right-hander gave up an RBI double to Akil Baddoo in the third frame and an RBI double to Daz Cameron in the sixth in an otherwise strong performance. Garcia has now allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts, lowering his ERA to 2.83 and his WHIP to 1.10 across 76.1 innings. The 24-year-old is projected to take the mound again at home Wednesday against Baltimore.