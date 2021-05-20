Garcia (2-3) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings. He earned the win Thursday versus Oakland.

Two of the three hits against the right-hander left the yard as Garcia allowed solo home runs to Mark Canha and Tony Kemp. It was an otherwise solid start for Garcia, who has yet to yield more than three runs in an appearance. The 24-year-old has a 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB in 40 innings across nine games (seven starts). He lines up for a tough matchup next week at home versus the Dodgers.