Garcia allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings Wednesday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Garcia was taken yard by Matt Olson in the first inning, though he was nearly perfect after that. The only other hit he surrendered came in his final frame, a double off the bat of Chad Pinder. Aside from that damage, Garcia racked up 17 swinging strikes on 88 total pitches. The only thing missing from the effort was for Garcia to be rewarded with a win, though he exited the game with a 3-1 lead that was quickly blown by the bullpen. For the season, Garcia has a 3.06 ERA with 97 strikeouts across 85.1 frames.