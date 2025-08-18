Garcia (elbow) struck out six and allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings in a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Garcia has been built up slowly during his rehab assignment, which began July 7 in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and has included seven starts over four affiliates in total. The right-hander looks to be rapidly closing in on a return from the 60-day injured list, as he's looked sharp over his three outings since moving his assignment to Sugar Land. Over those starts, Garcia has turned in a 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 11.1 innings. After Garcia got stretched out to 77 pitches in Wednesday's start, Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that the 28-year-old will likely require just one more appearance in the minors before coming off the IL, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Brown added that Lance McCullers (finger) is on track to beat Garcia back from the IL, but the Astros could have starting spots available for both pitchers if they elect to move Jason Alexander or Spencer Arrighetti to the bullpen and expand the rotation to six men. Garcia last pitched in the big leagues May 1, 2023, as he underwent Tommy John surgery later that month and then hit some snags in the recovery process that have further delayed him.