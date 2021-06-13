Garcia (5-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.1 innings, taking the loss to the Twins on Saturday.

Garcia surrendered a two-run home run to Jorge Polanco as a part of a three-run fifth inning. His five-start winning streak came to an end Saturday after failing to make it through the fifth inning. The 24-year-old still has a strong 2.98 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP with 72 strikeouts in 63.1 innings. He will look to get back on track in his next start that will likely come next weekend against the White Sox.