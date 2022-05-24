Garcia (3-3) was tagged with the loss Monday after he pitched five innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four against the Guardians.

Garcia gave up two runs in the top of the third after committing a throwing error and then later surrendered a two-run homer to Jose Ramirez in the fifth frame. It was his second consecutive loss, and he has now surrendered five earned runs over nine innings in his last two starts after allowing just three runs over 18 frames in his prior three outings. The two-game hiccup has raised his ERA from 2.94 to a still strong 3.38 over 42.2 innings in 2022. Garcia has struggled with the long ball this season, allowing seven of them over eight starts and posting a 1.48 HR/9. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which tentatively lines up vs. the Mariners on Sunday.