Garcia (4-3) earned the win over Boston on Tuesday, allowing one run one five hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings.

Garcia kept Boston's bats mostly at bay, allowing only one extra-base hit and one run over seven frames. He induced 19 swinging strikes and notched his second straight quality start. Garcia has been very consistent this season, allowing no more than three runs in any of his 11 outings (nine starts). He'll carry a 2.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 60:17 K:BB into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday at Toronto.