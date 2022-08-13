Garcia (9-8) gave up four earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over six-plus innings to earn the win in a 7-5 victory over the Athletics on Friday.

Garcia came into the game coming off three straight losses, but he did enough against the Athletics to regain a winning record. One of the four earned runs he surrendered came on a balk with the bases loaded. Garcia had spontaneously modified his elaborate windup and was called for the violation by the third base umpire. He was also responsible for two more runs which came in to score after he was pulled at 97 pitches with two runners on and nobody out in the seventh. Garcia has an ERA of 5.16 over his past five starts. The 25-year-old right-hander will look to right the ship in his next expected outing at the White Sox next week.