Garcia (8-7) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in seven innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Red Sox.

Garcia had particular trouble with Jarren Duran in this outing -- the Red Sox infielder plated one with a ground rule double in the third inning and added a two-run home run in the fifth. The Astros' offense wasn't able to overcome that damage, leaving Garcia with his second straight loss. With Jake Odorizzi traded to Atlanta, Garcia gained some job security in the rotation despite having allowed 15 runs in 30 innings across his last five starts. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 3.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 112:32 K:BB in 106.1 innings through 19 starts this year. He's tentatively projected for a road start in Cleveland this weekend.