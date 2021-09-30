Garcia (11-8) suffered the loss against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings.

Garcia wasn't helped by his defense, as a second-inning, two-out error led to three unearned runs. However, the right-hander wasn't blame-free in contributing to his own demise, as he gave up a pair of long balls and four total extra-base hits. Garcia did manage to extend his streak of starts of five innings or more more to 10, and he has yielded a strong 2.96 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over that stretch. He finishes the campaign with a 3.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 173:52 K:BB across 160.1 innings.