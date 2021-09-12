Garcia (10-7) allowed four runs on seven hits and a pair of walks over five innings and took the loss against the Angels on Saturday. He had three strikeouts.

Garcia was touched up for two runs in both the first and third innings, the decisive blow coming on a two-run homer by light-hitting Luis Rengifo. It was the first loss since Aug. 1 for Garcia, who had gone 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA over his previous six starts prior to Saturday's setback. He's tentatively scheduled to return to the mound next week with a home start against Arizona.